Rock Bluffs School open house set for Oct. 18

BEAVER LAKE – The Cass County Historical Society will hold its annual fall open house at Rock Bluffs School on Sunday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 4 p.m.

This year marks the building's 150th anniversary, opening as the Naomi Institute on Sept. 16, 1870.

The one-room brick building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The open house is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and any repairs to the building. Refreshments will not be served and those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.

For additional information or for directions to the school, contact the society’s museum at 402-296-4770.

