Rock Bluffs School to hold open house Oct. 16

  • Updated
  • 0
school open house

An open house will be held on Oct. 16 from 2 to 4 p.m.at Rock Bluffs School east of Beaver Lake.

 Timothy Rohwer

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Historical Society will hold its annual fall open house at Rock Bluffs School on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m.

The one-room brick school opened in 1870 as the Naomi Institute, and two years later became a public school named Rock Bluffs.

The school closed after the class of 1969.

The building is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located east of Beaver Lake near the intersection of Rock Bluff Road and 37th Avenue.

The open house is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted to help with maintenance and repair of the building.

For additional information or for directions to the school, contact the museum at 402-296-4770.

