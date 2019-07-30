WEEPING WATER – For the first time in many years, the Cass County Fair will not be overseen by Steve Wehrbein.
He said good-bye for retirement after the 2018 fair.
Meggan Roeber says hello.
The longtime fair volunteer was appointed as the new manager in January.
“I’m a little nervous, but it’s an honor,” she said.
Roeber began getting involved at the fair in 2007 bringing flowers and vegetables for showing in the open class categories.
Eventually, she got more involved, such as helping set up exhibits and stuff.
Then one day, Roeber out loud said she would like to be considered for the manager’s position when Wehrbein retired.
Members of the fair board heard her and kept the request in mind when that day would arrive.
The board advertised the open position to seek other applicants, but after Roeber went through the normal interviewing process, she was hired and officially became manager on Jan. 1.
Since then, Roeber has been “learning the ropes” of a manager’s position, which includes obtaining fair sponsors and vendors.
“All of the vendors go through me, all of the cleanup, how people set up spots for their displays goes through me,” Roeber said. “I oversee what people see of the fair, the placement of stands and vendors, and booking small entertainment.”
The major entertainers are selected by the fair board, she said.
Roeber is a native of Malcolm and attended Southeast Community College in Beatrice where she majored in agricultural business with a minor in landscaping.
It’s the emphasis on landscaping that Roeber would like to see grow at the fair.
“I’m trying to move the fair towards more landscaping for a nicer place,” Roeber said.
In fact, she has already planted flowers and other types of landscaping around the grounds.
“I would like to make the fairgrounds an all-season kind of place,” Roeber said. “That is my goal, getting more weddings, more craft shows. Cass County has one of the nicest fairgrounds, it’s a good place to grow.”
Other goals in her future include booking bigger name entertainment, plus more local vendors as a way of helping Cass County businesses grow, Roeber said.
She and her husband, Landy, a Cass County native, have two children, Easton, 11, and Eila, 4.
They have been staunch supporters of 4-H activities with Easton showing off farm animals at the fair for several years now, she said.
“I’m very excited and I’m feeling pretty confident,” Roeber said.