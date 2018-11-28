PLATTSMOUTH – Charges are pending for an Omaha youth involved in a one-vehicle rollover accident early on November 20 in Cass County.
According to a sheriff’s department report, deputies at 1:17 a.m. responded to Rock Bluff Road near Lakeview Drive in Beaver Lake concerning a vehicle rollover accident. Murray Fire and Rescue also responded.
When deputies arrived there was no one in the vehicle, but while they were investigating the scene a 17-year-old approached them and said he was the driver, according to the report, which added that the driver was then transported to an Omaha hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the report, the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to leave the roadway and enter the north ditch. The vehicle rolled and rested on its top. It also struck a wire to a power pole causing it to snap knocking out all power to Beaver Lake. Speed and alcohol were believed to be contributing factors to the accident, according to the report.