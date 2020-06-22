Rollover accident west of Weeping Water sends two people to a hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WEEPING WATER – Two people were hospitalized from a one-vehicle rollover accident west of Weeping Water early Saturday morning.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department and Weeping Water rescue personnel responded shortly after 3:20 a.m. to the accident in the area of Nebraska Highway 1 just west of Nebraska Highway 50.

The vehicle, a pickup truck, was driven by 23-year-old Justin Moore with Hadley McDaniel, 22, in the passenger seat. Their addresses were not provided in the report.

According to Brueggemann, Moore was traveling west on Hwy. 1 when he lost control.

Tire tracks showed the vehicle going left of center, on the left shoulder, through the left guardrail and down a steep shoulder embankment where the vehicle rolled over at least once ending on its top. Moore told authorities he did not remember how the accident occurred, Brueggemann said.

Both parties admitted to drinking, the sheriff added.

Both were transported to a hospital. Moore is being charged with driving under the influence, according to Brueggemann. The investigation is complete, he added.

