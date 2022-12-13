Rotarians continue a holiday tradition

PLATTSMOUTH – Merry Christmas from the Plattsmouth Rotary Club.

As in past years, the local Rotarians recently gathered to wrap little gifts of holiday greetings to brighten the season for others.

They wrapped approximately 257 locally-purchased holiday ornaments and Christmas cards that members later delivered to the residents in various nursing homes and assisted living centers in Plattsmouth and Louisville.

But, that wasn’t all.

“We’re giving each child in CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) an ornament,” said Jennifer Serkiz. “That’s new this year.”

Approximately 227 of these little gifts were delivered to the nursing home residents with 30 others going to the CASA kids, she said.

Money for the gifts came out of the club’s budget and were purchased through Main Street Jewelers, which must order them months in advance, according to Serkiz.

This holiday gesture has been going on for many years ever since a suggestion was made by the late Rotarian Doug Duey, according to club members.