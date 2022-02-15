Rotarians, farmers tour new education center

PLATTSMOUTH – For about 75 years now, the Plattsmouth Rotary Club has held a special day recognizing area farmers.

Roger Wehrbein, a member, has certainly been involved with it.

“I’ve been doing it for about 40 years.”

This year’s Farmers Day, held last week, was different than in the past, according to Wehrbein. Instead of holding the event in their normal meeting room downtown, the estimated 50 Rotarians and farmers visited Plattsmouth High School’s new Career and Technical Education Center.

They were joined by the FFA students at the school, along with those from Conestoga High School.

“It was a way to get acquainted with agricultural students,” Wehrbein said.

Following lunch, the group first learned about the school’s Culinary Arts program. The Culinary Foods/Pro Start I course is designed for students interested in restaurant or hospitality and lodging fields, according to Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools.

Students are instructed in the basic techniques used in the culinary industry developed by the National Restaurant Association. Special projects carried out by the PHS Bake Shoppe include a catering service, mini-restaurants and out-of-class events, Hasty said.

The Culinary Foods/Pro Start II course focuses on more in-depth culinary projects, plus the opportunity for competitive activities.

The Foods and Nutrition I course focuses on nutrition and wellness practices, safety and sanitation, food choices for individuals and the family throughout the life cycle, according to Hasty.

Instruction addresses nutrition and food science from the perspective of food habits and wellness, menu planning, special dietary needs, food costs and budgeting, food safety and sanitation procedures, food labels, technology implications, food handling, storage, and preparation practices. Meal etiquette, career options and techniques for managing multiple family wage earner roles are also part of the content.

Foods and Nutrition II is a course that focuses on advanced nutritional studies and food preparation skills. The course will give students knowledge and skills in food preparation, safety and sanitation, and service through the medium of cultural and ethnic foods.

The group then toured the school’s drafting class. According to Hasty, students who take this course will be introduced to mechanical drafting. Students will learn about the different careers in the drafting/architectural industry, the manufacturing process and how mechanical drafting is incorporated into it. Students will get experience with using hand drafting tools and learn drafting skills on the computer using Autodesk Inventor and Autodesk AutoCAD.

Next on the tour was the Autotech program in which students learn the basics of auto mechanics. They are involved in various aspects of the automobile, such as air conditioning, exhaust, oil changes, brakes and tune-ups, as well as engine repair. This is both a hands-on class as well as theory and problem solving.

The students will learn about all aspects of owning a car from insurance, ownership and basic operation to fluids and changing a tire. Students will also be involved in learning the many careers in the auto industry from car loans to detailing.

Students enrolled in the diesel tech course will be getting a hands-on approach to working on over-the-roads trucks, as well as getting in-class training on diesels and technology. They will put the classroom theory to use by working on

semis.

Students enrolled in the small engines course will be involved with the theory and operations of small engines. They will break down a small four-stroke engine and reassemble the engine so that it runs.

The last third of the class will be devoted to students working on their personal two-stroke and four-stroke engines from personal watercraft to four-wheelers and chainsaws. Students will have the skills to enter the workforce or have more than enough background to enter a technical college.

Tour participants then learned more about the school’s Welding/Metals and Fabrication program. The Welding I course is designed for any level of student who would like to obtain skills and understanding in all aspects of welding. Students enrolled in this class will become proficient in TIG welding, as well as vertical welding using TIG, ARC and MIG.

Students will expand on the skills in Welding II. Plus, there is a year-long class that focuses on plan reading and creating plans for projects. Students will be creating metals project that they design and for which they create a plan.

The final stop on the tour involved the Woods/Construction program. The Woods I course teaches the students to better understand the various career paths in the woodworking/construction industry.

They will also learn different woodworking techniques, how to plan out a project and how to correctly and safely use all hand and power tools in the woods lab to create a product.

Woods II teaches the students such projects like building a cabinet, creating sliding drawers and hinged doors, creating face frames and trim work, and more advanced power tool techniques.

The Home Systems class exposes students to all facets of home building by using a hands-on approach to construction. Students will start out with building a foundation, flooring, walls with windows and doors, rafters and roofing, plumbing, electricity and possibly offsite work, Hasty said.

Though not part of last week’s tour, the school’s Agriculture program in the nearby Plattsmouth Academic, Curriculum and Equipment Complex teaches students such topics as intro to agriculture, animal science, companion animals, large animal management, natural resources, nursery and landscape, plant science, and wildlife management.

According to Hasty, there 95 students currently in culinary arts, 15 in drafting, 49 in auto/diesel/small engines, 43 in welding/metals and fabrication, 25 in woods/construction, and 67 in agriculture.

This new addition to the school cost an estimated $6.5 million, Hasty said.

“I was pleased,” Wehrbein said of the tour. “I think it turned out well.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.