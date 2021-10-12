Rotary Club focuses on student achievement

PLATTSMOUTH – Among the members of the Plattsmouth Rotary Club attending the latest meeting were two specially-invited guests.

They were Plattsmouth High School honor students Sam Campin and Lyndsey Caba, and the members hope this restarts a longtime practice of inviting top-performing students to their weekly meetings to learn what the club is all about and maybe someday become rotary members themselves.

“We want the kids to come and learn who we are,” said Doug Mitteis, club’s liaison with area schools.

Concerns about the pandemic closed the book on student participation for a long time with regular meetings sometimes held virtually.

Interest in the betterment of students has long been a priority for the local Rotarians.

They have provided dictionaries for third-graders in area schools, plus offer three college scholarships each year for deserving high school students. In fact, they recently voted to increase each scholarship from $750 to $1,000.

They also sponsor a Happy Camp for area sixth-graders with the intent of presenting positive and encouraging messages about the challenges these students may face upon entering junior high and high school.

What’s more, the current president of the local club is Dr. Richard Hasty, superintendent of Plattsmouth Community Schools.

Caba and Campin both seemed to enjoy attending the meeting.

“I thought it was cool,” Caba said.

“They do a lot of things for the community,” Campin added.

However, perhaps because of COVID-19, membership has dropped in recent years.

Three years ago, there were more than 30 men and women in the club, but today it’s down to 20, Mitteis said.

A Membership Day is being planned early next year with the goal of obtaining at least five new members.

“We can do good things with 20 members, but we can do better things with 25 or 30 members,” Mitteis said.

The Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon in the upstairs conference room at First State Bank, 446 Main St.

