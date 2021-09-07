Rotary Club increases scholarship amount

PLATTSMOUTH – Local high school students looking for some financial assistance for their higher education costs got a boost recently from the Plattsmouth Rotary Club.

At their weekly meeting last Wednesday, the club members approved a $250 increase from $750 to $1,000 for each of three individual scholarships the club awards each year.

“I am happy that the Plattsmouth Rotary Club is able to increase the scholarship amount to $1,000 for three students,” said Dr. Richard Hasty, club president. “I believe the additional funding will be of great benefit to students, given the ongoing costs of post-secondary education in many career fields.”

The club raises money through the contributions of its members, Hasty said, and the scholarships have been available for many years.

“I believe the Rotary Club scholarships reflect our club's vision of supporting youth and those in need for the betterment of our community, state, nation and the world,” he said.

The Plattsmouth Rotary Club meets every Wednesday at noon in the second-floor conference room at First State Bank, 446 Main St.

Applications for these scholarships will be sent out next April, said fellow club member Brian Harvey.

“We’re trying to provide more money, more resources to students,” he said.

