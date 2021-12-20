 Skip to main content
Rotary members think of others at Christmas time - again

PLATTSMOUTH – Santa isn’t the only one in the giving mood this time of year.

Recently, members of the Plattsmouth Rotary Club gift wrapped more than 220 locally purchased holiday ornaments and Christmas cards, which were then delivered to the residents of various nursing homes and assisted living centers in the area.

It’s an annual gesture by club members in giving back to the community with the money coming from the club’s general fund.

In fact, it’s been going on for years and years ever since a suggestion was made by the late Rotarian Doug Duey, according to club members.

After all the gifts were wrapped they were delivered to the various centers, including the Masonic Home of Nebraska.

Chris Abbott, administrative assistant at that facility, said the club members brought 50 of those gifts to the residents there.

In fact, they bring something different each year for the residents to enjoy, Abbott said.

“They really appreciate it,” she said.

The gift wrapping by the club members occurred during a recent weekly meeting. The club meets at noon every Wednesday at the upper floor conference room at First State Bank Nebraska in downtown Plattsmouth.

