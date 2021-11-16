Runners honor McKnight at inaugural PHS event

PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of runners braved cold temperatures Saturday morning for a positive cause at Plattsmouth High School.

People from 14 states took part in the inaugural Cecil McKnight 5K Fun Run on the PHS campus. The five-kilometer race began and ended on the Blue Devil Stadium track and followed a route on the community walking trail. A one-mile walk took place after the 5K race on the track.

Organizer Doug McKnight said he was pleased with the turnout for the running and walking events. Residents from Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Washington, Oregon, Arizona, Virginia, Florida, Texas, Kansas and California participated.

A total of 133 people registered for the events. Fifty-two runners signed up for the 5K race, 59 took part in the one-mile walk and 17 people chose to compete on a virtual basis. Five people chose to donate money to the event without running or walking.

McKnight said the average age of the participants during the morning was 33. The oldest person was 77.

John Gathje of Omaha won the 5K race in 19:44. Omaha resident Jeff Spiehs placed second in 19:52 and Alden McKnight of Plattsmouth captured third place in 19:58. Plattsmouth resident Brea Sabatka was the top female finisher in the race, and Jeanne Raises of Plattsmouth received an award for having the fastest time of a former student of Cecil McKnight.

All proceeds from the running and walking events will benefit current and future Plattsmouth students. Money will go to the Cecil and Lila McKnight Memorial Scholarship and the Plattsmouth Education Foundation. The foundation will distribute funds to Plattsmouth Community Schools for classroom needs.

Cecil McKnight began teaching industrial arts in Plattsmouth in 1954 and spent the next 38 years helping hundreds of students both in and out of the classroom. Plattsmouth cross country and track and field athletes earned dozens of individual and team titles under his guidance.

McKnight led the PHS boys cross country program to Class B state championships in 1973, 1974 and 1975. The Plattsmouth boys track and field team finished first at the 1976 Class B State Meet, and Plattsmouth’s Pat Griggs won the Class B boys cross country individual title in 1975. He coached 252 state track qualifiers during his career.

McKnight taught driver’s education classes for 24 years and supported athletic, band, dance, church and community programs. He was inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame in 2010 and received the Plattsmouth Blue Devil Patriot Award in 2019.

