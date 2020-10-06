 Skip to main content
Runners urged to sign up for Elmwood event
Runners urged to sign up for Elmwood event

ELMWOOD – The public is invited to participate in an annual fundraiser for the Elmwood Volunteer Rescue Department.

Its annual 5K event this year will be held virtually throughout November because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Registration is currently open and will remain open through the end of November. Elmwood Rescue on Facebook has a link posted for registration. Participating in the 5K gets every runner a t-shirt. They also receive a medal if registration is completed by Oct. 15.

“Our department is funded solely by fundraising, donations and transport fees,” said Jacob Blunt, paramedic.

