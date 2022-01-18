Rural intersections in Cass County to get street lights

PLATTSMOUTH – Let there be light.

At the request from nearby residents and growing traffic numbers, street lights will be installed at three intersections that are dark at night in rural Cass County.

The county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted to allow the Omaha Public Power District to install street lights at 144th and U.S. Highway 34, 310th Street and Waverly Road, and 310th Street and Church Road.

Increased traffic on those roads and requests for lights from area residents warrant the installations, according to Lenny Thorne, county highway superintendent.

“Our traffic counts are getting high enough,” Thorne told the board. “It’s time to do it for safety because of the traffic counts.”

One light will be installed at each of those intersections, he said.

It may take 30 to 60 days before they are all installed, Thorne estimated.

Meanwhile, the process of building a new bridge on Scenic Drive over Weeping Water Creek southeast of Weeping Water continues, he said.

Currently, the county is purchasing right of way for the project, Thorne said.

The new bridge would span about 180 feet, compared to the current bridge that’s 56 feet long and aging, according to Thorne.

Hopefully, construction bids can be sought come March, he said.

Detours will be necessary during the construction that could take five or six months, he said.

Estimated cost is $1.4 million, he said.

“It’s a big project,” Thorne said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.