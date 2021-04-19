Rural Plattsmouth house destroyed by fire, occupants not hurt

PLATTSMOUTH – A Monday morning fire destroyed a rural Plattsmouth house, though the three occupants got out in time and were not injured.

The fire occurred in a single-story ranch home in the 12000 block of 42nd Street, seven miles west of Plattsmouth, according to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson.

The fire broke out at 2:46 a.m., he said, and there was an explosion.

“There were three occupants inside the house at the time of the explosion,” he said. “All three were able to make it out safely without injuries.”

Besides the Plattsmouth firefighters, crews from Offutt Air Force Base, Louisville, Murray and Nehawka were also called to the scene, Wilson said.

One person was eventually transported by Plattsmouth EMS to a hospital for precautionary medical evaluation, he said.

The fire was put out by 9:45 a.m., Wilson said, and the home was a total loss.

The cause of the fire was still unknown as of Tuesday morning, but it may have been the result of a propane leak in the basement, according to Wilson.

