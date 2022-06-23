Rural Plattsmouth man dies in head-on crash

PLATTSMOUTH – A rural Plattsmouth man died in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Bay Road on Wednesday evening.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Robert W. Benoit, Jr., the Cass County Sheriff’s Department said.

He was the driver of one of the vehicles, a 1998 Chevrolet pickup, while Miles V. Poppleton, 15, of rural Plattsmouth, was the other driver in a 2011 Jeep Wrangler.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies from his department, along with Plattsmouth fire/rescue personnel, were dispatched shortly before 10:45 p.m. to the accident on Bay Road between Sixth Street and Linder Lakes.

Brueggemann said that Benoit, Jr., crossed the center line while he was traveling east on Bay Road. Poppleton attempted to take evasive action, but the two vehicles still struck head-on. Benoit was pronounced dead at the scene, while Poppleton was transported by the Plattsmouth rescue crew to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha for evaluation, Brueggemann said.

Seatbelts were in use and the accident is still under investigation, he said.

