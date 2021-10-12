SAC Museum could become Cold War museum

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry has introduced legislation to designate the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum in western Cass County near Ashland as “America’s National Museum of the Cold War.”

In a statement released through his office, the District 1 representative said, “America won the Cold War. While seemingly far behind us, the complicated history of this threat dynamic is an essential American story involving espionage, propaganda, embargoes, psychological warfare and the amassing of a vast arsenal of nuclear weapons. It’s important for us to remember this history.”

The Strategic Air Command in Bellevue was the literal and figurative ‘ground zero’ for thermonuclear exchange during the Cold War, Fortenberry said.

“It’s only fitting that the nearby museum in Ashland is ground zero for retelling the story of that epic decades-long conflict,” he said. “I’m hopeful this creates a global hub for historians of the conflict and for tourists. Thank you to my Nebraska colleague and former Offutt Air Force Base commander, Congressman Don Bacon, for joining me in this exciting expansion of the museum’s research and education mission.”

