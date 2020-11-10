Safe Thanksgiving cooking tips from PVFD

This can happen especially when someone calls on the phone, Heckman said.

“You can answer the call later.”

Cooks should always clean all grease and food off the stove after each use, he said.

“If you clean your oven, always follow the recommendations from the manufacturer. If a fire starts inside the stove, leave the door shut and call 911.”

Let only responsible kids use appliances like the toaster or stove without adult supervision, Heckman said.

Never use appliances with bad cords, he added, and always roll up long-sleeve tops.

“Never cook with a child in your arms and if children need to be in the kitchen, seat them away from the cooking area. Also, keep pets out of the kitchen,” Heckman said.

Last of all, always have a working smoke detector in the kitchen with a good fire exit.

“If a pan does catch on fire, put a lid on it and the fire should go out when it runs out of oxygen,” he said. “Never pour water or flour on a grease fire for this will only spread the fire.”