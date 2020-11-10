Safe Thanksgiving cooking tips from PVFD

PLATTSMOUTH – Thanksgiving is usually a happy time when families gather around the table for a sumptuous turkey dinner, while giving thanks for all the good things that occurred during the year.
But, always lurking nearby is the potential for fires from improper or careless food preparations.
The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department offers a few safety tips for Thanksgiving cooking so that fires don’t ruin this special day.
“No matter how cold it is, do not fry your turkey or use your turkey fryer in the garage or house,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman. “We’ve lost a lot of homes in the country from turkey fryers.”
Use turkey fryers outdoors and away from structures, plus follow the manufacturer’s recommendations, he said.
Concerning microwaves, Heckman said, “Use only safe cooking containers. Never put anything made of metal in the microwave. If a fire starts in the microwave, call 911 and do not open the door, but rather unplug the microwave. The fire should go out when it runs out of oxygen.”
It is also important to keep all cloth and paper away from heat sources, and turn skillet and pot handles away from the stove, he added.
“Never turn your back on cooking food on the stove, even for a few seconds.”
This can happen especially when someone calls on the phone, Heckman said.
“You can answer the call later.”
Cooks should always clean all grease and food off the stove after each use, he said.
“If you clean your oven, always follow the recommendations from the manufacturer. If a fire starts inside the stove, leave the door shut and call 911.”
Let only responsible kids use appliances like the toaster or stove without adult supervision, Heckman said.
Never use appliances with bad cords, he added, and always roll up long-sleeve tops.
“Never cook with a child in your arms and if children need to be in the kitchen, seat them away from the cooking area. Also, keep pets out of the kitchen,” Heckman said.
Last of all, always have a working smoke detector in the kitchen with a good fire exit.
“If a pan does catch on fire, put a lid on it and the fire should go out when it runs out of oxygen,” he said. “Never pour water or flour on a grease fire for this will only spread the fire.”
Always call 911 immediately if a fire breaks out in the kitchen because every second that is delayed, the fire will continue to grow, he said.
On a related note, with cold weather approaching, it’s always important to be on the lookout for icy sidewalks that can be especially dangerous for older people, Heckman said.
“Happy Thanksgiving from Plattsmouth Fire and Rescue,” he said.
