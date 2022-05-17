Safer crossing proposed for Murray Road at Hwy. 75

PLATTSMOUTH – A new restricted crossing has been proposed on Nebraska Highway 1, also known as Murray Road, upon completion of the U.S. Highway 75 widening project.

Speaking to the Plattsmouth Rotary Club last week, Barbara Gerbinol-Bevins, an engineer with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, said the state has proposed installing a restricted crossing U-turn, or RCUT, at that intersection.

Such a setup will not allow traffic on Hwy. 1 to make left turns onto Hwy. 75 or cross that highway to continue on Hwy. 1, she said.

For example, a motorist coming from the west on Hwy. 1 and wanting to go north on Hwy. 75 to Plattsmouth or beyond would turn right for a short way, then on a new left turn lane, wait for oncoming traffic to pass and make a U-turn to go north.

Same thing for motorists coming from the east on Hwy. 1 and wanting to go south on Hwy. 75, she said.

With this setup, motorists would not need to watch for oncoming traffic in both directions at the same time, Gerbinol-Bevins said.

Such a configuration at a similar intersection in northern Nebraska has greatly reduced accidents there since 2020, she said.

Prior to that, there were only stop signs for traffic waiting to turn or cross a four-lane highway.

“There were a lot of accidents in that (former) configuration, 25 accidents over five years,” Gerbinol-Bevins said.

There will apparently be no changes to the original plan of having just stop signs on Rock Bluff Road at its intersection with Hwy. 75, she said.

“The Beaver Lake (Rock Bluff) intersection will stay the same.”

Meanwhile, work continues on the Hwy. 75 project that involves widening that highway to four lanes between Oak Hill Road in Plattsmouth to Murray.

Concrete was to be poured on the deck of a new bridge over railroad tracks this week in Plattsmouth, she said.

Paving on the northbound lanes of the expanded highway will begin in July, Gerbinol-Bevins said.

