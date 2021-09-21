Safety is key for farmers, motorists during harvest

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department reminds drivers that it’s harvest time again, and caution is the key when out on rural roads with slower-moving farm equipment about.

“Farmers are working night and day to get their crops down and stored,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Since 2015, more than 200 incidents of farm equipment and motor vehicle collisions on public roadways have been recorded resulting in 240 deaths and 135 non-fatal injuries.

“Be vigilant for slow-moving heavy machinery on the roads. Be patient, don't try to overtake wide vehicles and trailers without making sure you can verify there is no oncoming traffic. Most of all be safe.”

Farmers also need to look out for their own well-being during harvest.

“So often, farmers want to move fast in order to take advantage of good weather, but a tired farmer puts him or herself in danger,” said Dan Nerud of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “It’s important for farmers to get enough rest and take short breaks, when needed. A well-rested farmer is a safe and alert farmer.”