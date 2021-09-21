Safety is key for farmers, motorists during harvest

PLATTSMOUTH – The Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department reminds drivers that it’s harvest time again, and caution is the key when out on rural roads with slower-moving farm equipment about.
“Farmers are working night and day to get their crops down and stored,” the department said on its Facebook page. “Since 2015, more than 200 incidents of farm equipment and motor vehicle collisions on public roadways have been recorded resulting in 240 deaths and 135 non-fatal injuries.
“Be vigilant for slow-moving heavy machinery on the roads. Be patient, don't try to overtake wide vehicles and trailers without making sure you can verify there is no oncoming traffic. Most of all be safe.”
Farmers also need to look out for their own well-being during harvest.
“So often, farmers want to move fast in order to take advantage of good weather, but a tired farmer puts him or herself in danger,” said Dan Nerud of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “It’s important for farmers to get enough rest and take short breaks, when needed. A well-rested farmer is a safe and alert farmer.”
Harvest equipment should be visible with front and rear warning lights, as well as slow-moving vehicle emblems to notify motorists of approaching machinery. In rural areas, parents of small children should also develop safety rules to prevent youth from playing on or near harvest equipment.
Other safety tips:
Be careful when approaching harvest equipment. Approach from the front and gain eye contact with the operator before approaching.
Ensure the harvesting equipment is fully stopped and disengaged before climbing onto a vehicle.
Do not place yourself near any unguarded or otherwise running machinery.
Avoid pinch points between equipment – such as tractors with grain wagons. Visibility can be limited and serious injury can occur.
Never try to unplug any equipment without disengaging power and removing energy from the equipment.
Never pull or try to remove plugged plants from an operating machine.
Always keep shields in place to avoid snags and entanglement when working around equipment.
Be careful climbing on and off equipment.
Be alert and extremely careful when working in wet or slippery conditions.
Keep all walkways and platforms open and free of tools, dust, debris or other obstacles. Clean all walkways and platforms before use.
Wear clothing that is well fitting and not baggy or loose. Also wear proper non-slip, closed-toe shoes.
Use grab bars when mounting or dismounting machinery. Face machinery when dismounting and never jump from equipment.
Never dismount from a moving vehicle.
Carry a fire extinguisher with you in your vehicle (A-B-C, 5 or 10 pound).
Remove dust and buildup from equipment. Check bearings regularly to prevent overheating and chance of fire.
Be careful to monitor grain wagon weight to never exceed maximum weight limits. As weight increases, grain wagons can be more difficult to control.
Load grain wagons evenly to distribute weight to prevent weaving or instability across the grain wagon.
Inspect grain wagon tires and replace any worn or cracked tires.
If entering a bin, wear a harness attached to a secure rope.
Never work alone.
Never allow children to get too close or inside the bin.
Wear a dust filter or respirator when working in bins.
Stay out of bins when equipment is running.