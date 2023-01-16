Safety tips offered on electric heaters

PLATTSMOUTH – Electric heaters may come in handy this time of year, but there are important safety measures to know when using them, according to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department.

“One important factor is to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations because they know their products,” said Bob Heckman, department spokesman.

Keep electric heaters at least three feet from combustible materials, he said, and when looking to buy a heater always select one with a thermostat and overload protection.

“Also check to see if it has an auto shutoff, so if it tips over it will shut off,” Heckman said. “Never plug the heater into a power strip or extension cord, and turn the tower off before removing the plug from the outlet. This goes for all electric appliances. Unplugging them from the wall with the power turned on may damage the cord and possibly cause sparks or an arc flash (a type of electrical explosion or discharge) and possible damage to the cord or outlet.”

Never leave the heater running on high heat or leave it unattended for an extended period of time, he said, and never pile clutter or stuff on top of the heater, for this could cause disaster.

“Do not try to heat more than one room and please watch your pets and small children (around the heater),” Heckman said.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, 43 percent of house fires and 85 percent of fire deaths are caused by electric heaters, he said.

“One last item to remember – with the dry weather conditions, please be careful with outdoor barbecues and fire pits.”