Sahs sings for Lofte crowd

MANLEY – Kaylyn Sahs celebrated her birthday Saturday night with a festive performance at a famous Cass County venue.
The national singer delivered a 90-minute outdoor concert at the Lofte Community Theatre in Manley. People from across the area pulled their cars and trucks into the Lofte’s parking lot for the drive-in event. Some audience members remained in their vehicles with the windows open during the concert, while others took out lawn chairs and sat outside to listen to the music.
Sahs told the crowd she was happy to help the Lofte with the concert. She donated all of her proceeds to the organization to help it meet financial challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s nights like this that I’m always going to remember,” Sahs said. “This is pretty special to be a part of something like this.”
Sahs and her band had been scheduled to play inside the building this past March, but the COVID-19 crisis forced Lofte management to call off the concert. Organizers also had to cancel their first three productions of the season and several other special events. Those activities would have generated significant income for the non-profit enterprise, which has been supporting local fine arts for more than 40 years.
Sahs enthusiastically agreed to a summer performance to help the Lofte recoup some of those financial losses. Lofte Office Manager Nancy Bose said theater supporters were grateful for her assistance.
“She’s been such a wonderful person to work with on this,” Bose said Saturday night. “She’s a great girl and she’s really helped us a lot. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Sahs graduated from Bellevue East four years ago and has seen her career take an upward trajectory. She has opened shows for nationally-known country music acts such as Little Texas, Chris Lane and Tracy Byrd, and she will open for Grammy Award nominee Jo Dee Messina in Lincoln on Nov. 14. She will perform several times in South Dakota next month and has made many professional contacts in Nashville.
Sahs has written 17 songs and performed many of them at the Lofte. One of the tunes focused on life during this past spring’s quarantine, and others examined themes like romance and country living.
Sahs played guitar along with bandmates Jordan Hicks (lead guitar), Ryan Hicks (keyboards), Mick Kovar (bass guitar) and Adam Kovar (drums) on many songs. She also performed several solo songs playing acoustic guitar. The crowd asked for an encore at the end of the night and the band gave them two additional tunes.
Sahs told the audience she wanted to make the most of every opportunity in life. She said playing music is her passion and she is encouraged about the direction her career is heading.
“I’d rather fail at this than live with the regret of not trying,” Sahs said. “I don’t know where this journey will take me, but I know I want to do this. This is my dream and I want to see where this goes.”
