Sahs sings for Lofte crowd

“She’s been such a wonderful person to work with on this,” Bose said Saturday night. “She’s a great girl and she’s really helped us a lot. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Sahs graduated from Bellevue East four years ago and has seen her career take an upward trajectory. She has opened shows for nationally-known country music acts such as Little Texas, Chris Lane and Tracy Byrd, and she will open for Grammy Award nominee Jo Dee Messina in Lincoln on Nov. 14. She will perform several times in South Dakota next month and has made many professional contacts in Nashville.

Sahs has written 17 songs and performed many of them at the Lofte. One of the tunes focused on life during this past spring’s quarantine, and others examined themes like romance and country living.

Sahs played guitar along with bandmates Jordan Hicks (lead guitar), Ryan Hicks (keyboards), Mick Kovar (bass guitar) and Adam Kovar (drums) on many songs. She also performed several solo songs playing acoustic guitar. The crowd asked for an encore at the end of the night and the band gave them two additional tunes.

Sahs told the audience she wanted to make the most of every opportunity in life. She said playing music is her passion and she is encouraged about the direction her career is heading.

“I’d rather fail at this than live with the regret of not trying,” Sahs said. “I don’t know where this journey will take me, but I know I want to do this. This is my dream and I want to see where this goes.”

