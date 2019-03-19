CEDAR CREEK – The northern and western edges of Cedar Creek normally contain scenic views of a calm Platte River.
The community’s boundaries with the river included the sight of a large number of sandbags this weekend.
Cedar Creek residents used hard work and many tons of sand to prevent the Platte River from overtaking homes. Homeowners and volunteers spent multiple hours filling and placing sandbags in rows along several stretches of Platteview Drive. Their efforts paid off when floodwaters rose to historic levels.
The Platte River at Louisville began to surge late Thursday night and moved past the major flood stage level of 12 feet by 6:15 a.m. Friday. Swift currents continued to churn down to Cedar Creek and caused the river to come out of its banks.
Homeowners began to build walls of sandbags as the river maintained a steady climb throughout Friday night and Saturday. The Platte reached a record height of 13.75 feet at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and remained above 13 feet for the next eight hours. The previous record for the Platte at Louisville was 12.45 feet.
An evacuation notice was issued for Cedar Creek residents. Many left their properties after they had completed their sandbagging work. One spot on the western side of Platteview Drive contained a wall full of 12 rows of sandbags. Some water was able to get past the defenses but the bags kept out most of the current.
Most of the northern stretch of Platteview Drive contained hundreds of sandbags lined along the road’s edge. One section also featured straight walls of sand. The Platte River surged to those spots but mostly remained on the outside edge of the walls.
Most residents were able to return to their homes by Monday morning. One section of Platteview Drive remained closed to traffic Monday afternoon, but the remainder of the road was open.
A field on the southwest edge of Cedar Creek was completely flooded Monday afternoon. A large portion of the city park was also flooded. Water had reached the edge of the basketball court and many grassy areas were covered.
The river remained higher than normal on Tuesday but had dropped significantly from the weekend. The National Weather Service listed the river height at 8.29 feet at 10:15 a.m.