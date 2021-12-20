Santa was kept busy last Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Santa is feeling much better.

At least, that’s how a recent Christmas play at the local Veterans of Foreign Wars hall turned out.

The VFW members held a Christmas party last Saturday that featured photos with Santa, Christmas movies, and a live play including Mrs. Claus and many of Santa’s elves in front of some 20 kids and their parents.

The short play begins with Santa complaining he’s not feeling well, perhaps it is a bad cold.

A nurse tries to hear his heartbeat and realizes something is wrong. A wizard appears and pours magical snowflakes over Santa’s head.

That apparently is the cure as the nurse now hears Santa’s heartbeat saying the right words, “Jingle Bells.”

Earlier in the day, Santa, who certainly gets around quickly, posed for pictures with kids at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee Food Store where they also decorated cookies for the holidays.

