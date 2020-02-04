LINCOLN – Nebraska’s two U.S. senators Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer, both Republicans, defended their votes not to seek new witnesses in President Trump’s impeachment trial, but the state’s Democratic Party leader called them cowards because of their votes.
“The Senate’s constitutional duty is not to launch an open-ended, months-long, partisan investigation, just nine months before Election Day,” Sasse said through his office. “The Senate’s duty is to carefully consider the case presented. After reviewing the testimony of more than a dozen witnesses, watching 192 video clips, and reviewing more than 28,000 pages of evidence, it’s time to start voting (whether or not to acquit Trump).”
The Senate last Friday voted down a measure to consider calling new witnesses and evidence in Trump’s impeachment trial. The vote, 51 to 49, was largely along party lines.
Fisher said through her office, “Conducting an impeachment investigation is not the responsibility of the Senate, but the House. The House managers have presented 192 video clips containing testimony from 13 witnesses and submitted more than 28,000 pages of documents. Senators have asked 180 questions of the House managers and the president's counsel. All senators have before them the evidence the House used to pass their articles of impeachment. It is time to assess that evidence and vote on the articles.”
Those comments by the senators didn’t sit well with Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb, who made a statement following the Senate’s vote last Friday.
“Part of our democracy died today. Senators who voted against witnesses are - plain and simple - cowards. That includes Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer. They turned a blind eye to the facts and chose party over country. It’s pathetic and horrifying.
"Sens. Sasse and Fischer are engaged in a full-on cover-up while President Trump looks to get away with asking foreign interests to meddle in our elections.”