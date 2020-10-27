Sasse praises new Supreme Court justice

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse had strong praise for the new U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett following her confirmation by the Senate on Monday. Sasse is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"Justice Barrett is a brilliant originalist who will shape the Supreme Court for generations,” Sasse said through his office. “This is good news for every American because she rises above the partisan gamesmanship and applies the law faithfully with no hidden agenda. Her loyalty is to the Constitution, and her fearless independence will build confidence in American system. Congratulations, Justice Barrett."