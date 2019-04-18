{{featured_button_text}}

ELMWOOD – The public is invited to visit with a staff member of Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday, April 30, in Elmwood.

These visits throughout the state allow Nebraskans a face-to-face opportunity to express opinions or to seek more information on federal government-related issues.

The Elmwood visit by the Sasse staff member will be at the Elmwood Public Library, 124 West D St., from 2 to 4 p.m.

Besides attending these visits, the public can always talk to a Sasse representative at 402-476-1400.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments