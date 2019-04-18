ELMWOOD – The public is invited to visit with a staff member of Nebraska U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse on Tuesday, April 30, in Elmwood.
These visits throughout the state allow Nebraskans a face-to-face opportunity to express opinions or to seek more information on federal government-related issues.
The Elmwood visit by the Sasse staff member will be at the Elmwood Public Library, 124 West D St., from 2 to 4 p.m.
Besides attending these visits, the public can always talk to a Sasse representative at 402-476-1400.