ELMWOOD - A representative of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., will visit the public in Elmwood next Wednesday.
This visit will allow the public to have a face-to-face opportunity to speak about federal government-related issues. The representative will also be available to offer guidance and aid for those who may need help dealing with federal bureaucracy.
The event will take place at the Elmwood Public Library, 124 W. D St. between 2 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 25.