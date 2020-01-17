PLATTSMOUTH – U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska has announced that a member of his staff will be visiting Plattsmouth on Friday, Jan. 31, to allow residents a face-to-face opportunity to speak about federal government-related issues.
The staff member will also provide guidance and aid for those who require help navigating Washington’s federal bureaucracy.
The same services are offered by the senator’s staff in each of his state offices or by calling 402-476-1400.
The Plattsmouth visit by the senator’s staff member will be at the Public Library meeting room, 401 Ave. A, from 9 to 11 a.m.