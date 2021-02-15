Sasse votes to convict Trump, explains why

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska gave three reasons for voting to convict Donald Trump during his recent impeachment trial in the Senate.
Though most senators voted in favor of convicting the former president, Trump escaped the two-thirds majority needed for conviction. Sasse was one of seven Republican senators who voted in favor of conviction. A total of 17 GOP senators were needed to make a two-third majority as all 50 Democratic senators voted for conviction.
According to Sasse, Trump lied about winning last November’s election “by a landslide,” as well as widespread voter fraud. Trump also used intimidation for finding votes to overturn Georgia’s election.
“He publicly and falsely declared that Vice President Pence could break his constitutional oath and simply declare a different outcome,” the Republican Sasse said through his office. “The president repeated these lies when summoning his crowd – parts of which were widely known to be violent – to Capitol Hill to intimidate Vice President Pence and Congress into not fulfilling our constitutional duties. Those lies had consequences, endangering the life of the vice president and bringing us dangerously close to a bloody constitutional crisis. Each of these actions is a violation of a president’s oath of office.”
Sasse said political violence is evil wherever it happens, and should not be an excuse just because it occurs on the other side of the political spectrum.
“Because many on the left ignored Portland's violence (last summer,) the former president and some of his allies have now given themselves permission to ignore the violence by those supposedly on 'their side.' No. The answer to an ugly double standard cannot be the elimination of all standards.”
Thirdly, Sasse said Congress must stand up to intimidation by the executive branch.
“This trial is constitutional because the president abused his power while in office and the House of Representatives impeached him while he was still in office. If Congress cannot forcefully respond to an intimidation attack on Article I instigated by the head of Article II, our constitutional balance will be permanently tilted. A weak and timid Congress will increasingly submit to an emboldened and empowered presidency. That’s unacceptable. This institution needs to respect itself enough to tell the executive that some lines cannot be crossed.”
Finally, Sasse said that after he was first elected in 2014, he promised Nebraskans he would always vote his conscience even if it was against the partisan stream.
“Congress cannot lower our standards on such a grave matter, simply because it is politically convenient. I must vote to convict."