Sasse votes to convict Trump, explains why

“Because many on the left ignored Portland's violence (last summer,) the former president and some of his allies have now given themselves permission to ignore the violence by those supposedly on 'their side.' No. The answer to an ugly double standard cannot be the elimination of all standards.”

Thirdly, Sasse said Congress must stand up to intimidation by the executive branch.

“This trial is constitutional because the president abused his power while in office and the House of Representatives impeached him while he was still in office. If Congress cannot forcefully respond to an intimidation attack on Article I instigated by the head of Article II, our constitutional balance will be permanently tilted. A weak and timid Congress will increasingly submit to an emboldened and empowered presidency. That’s unacceptable. This institution needs to respect itself enough to tell the executive that some lines cannot be crossed.”

Finally, Sasse said that after he was first elected in 2014, he promised Nebraskans he would always vote his conscience even if it was against the partisan stream.

“Congress cannot lower our standards on such a grave matter, simply because it is politically convenient. I must vote to convict."

