PLATTSMOUTH - A Saturday evening fire in a Plattsmouth apartment building was quickly extinguished by firefighters with nobody injured.
Crews from the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department were paged about the fire shortly after 7 p.m. and upon arrival found smoke in the stairwells, as well as coming out of a third floor window, according to the department.
Due to the size and complexity of the structure, an immediate call for additional engines from Murray and Louisville, as well as a second aerial from Offutt AFB, was made. Crews made their way to the third floor and found a fire in a kitchen and made a quick knockdown of the fire, according to the department.
Searches through the building revealed all occupants had evacuated and were accounted for. There were no injuries. Damage to the structure was limited to the kitchen. The fire is ruled as accidental, according to the department.