Thursday, Sept. 5
9 a.m. - 12 noon: Quilt Entries - Methodist Church - Seventh and Main streets
11 a.m. - 2 p.m: Plattsmouth Band Parents Food Stand - Fifth and Main streets
12 noon - 4 p.m: Cass County Museum open - Free admission
3-6:30 p.m.: Plattsmouth Garden Club Flower Show and Photo Contest / Enter plants, flowers and photos – Methodist Church
5-9 p.m.: Plattsmouth Band Parents Food Stand - Fifth and Main streets
5:30 p.m.: Royalty Dinner - Plattsmouth State Bank Community Room – Fifth and Main streets
5:30 p.m.: River City Carnival Rides Open - City Parking Lot and North Fourth Street
7 p.m.: Line up for Coronation – Fifth and Main streets
7:30 p.m.: Coronation - Grand Stage, Main Street - Public Reception following coronation ceremony at Plattsmouth State Bank (In case of rain, coronation ceremony and reception will be held at Plattsmouth High School)
Friday, Sept. 6
8:30 a.m.: Business Window Display Judging
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Quilt Show - Methodist Church
9 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Photo Contest, Flower Show and Perennial Plant Sale - Methodist Church
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Cass County Museum open - Free admission
Pie Sale: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. (Pies are sold whole or by the piece. Proceeds benefit the museum's operating fund.)
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Plattsmouth Band Parents Food Stand – Fifth and Main streets
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Plattsmouth Blue Lightning Softball Tacos - 441 Main (in front of DC’s Waterhole)
12 noon: Carnival Rides
12 noon: Root Beer Garden - Methodist Church parking lot
12 noon: Food Court / Vendors – Fourth and Main streets
12 noon - 4 p.m.: Cook Log Cabin, Burlington Caboose and replica of Lewis and Clark’s Pirogue – East Main Street - Free admission
12 noon - 6 p.m.: Beautiful Baby Contest - 426 Main
12 noon - 6 p.m.: Ninth Annual Cute Pet Contest - 510 Main
12 noon: Kiddies Parade lineup – Sixth Street and First Avenue
12 noon: Farmers, Merchants and School lineup – Seventh Street and First Avenue
12:30 p.m.: Judging of Kiddies Parade entries
12:30 p.m. Judging of Farmers, Merchants and School Parade entries
1-4 p.m.: Victorian Tea with historic characters - 324 Avenue C
1:15 p.m.: Welcome - Grand Stage - Corner 6th and Main
1:15 p.m.: Kiddies/Farmers, Merchants and School Parade
After parade: Sweetheart of 2019 awards and Pep Rally - Grand Stage
2 p.m.: Egg Toss - Intersection of Fifth and Main streets
2:30 p.m.: Cass County’s Got Talent Show - Entertainment Plaza (In case of rain, the event will be held at the VFW)
4 p.m. - Midnight: Cheers Garden - Entertainment Plaza
8 p.m. - Midnight: Live Music – Blues Agent (In case of rain, event will be held at the VFW)
5-9 p.m.: Car Show and Shine/Ugly Pickup Contest - Main Street (Vehicles enter from North or South 6th Street. No scooters, bikes or skateboards.)
6:30 p.m.: Plattsmouth Chamber Battle of the Bags Cornhole Tournament/ Check-In: 5:45 p.m. at Fourth and Main streets
Saturday, Sept. 7
7-10 a.m.: Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed - Fire Station
9 a.m.: Registration for Little Miss and Little Master of Cornland Contest - Plattsmouth Library - Pageant begins 10 a.m.
9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.: Photo Contest, Flower Show and Perennial Plant Sale - Methodist Church (Pick up entries 12:30 p.m.)
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.: Quilt Show - Methodist Church (Pick up entries 3 p.m.)
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Cass County Museum open - Free admission / Pie Sale: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.: Craft Fair - Southeast Community College Learning Center - 537 Main
11-11:30 a.m.: In Honor & Remembrance: Ceremony of Final Tribute Patriotic Flag Burning - Veterans Memorial at Fourth and Main streets
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.: Plattsmouth Band Parents Food Stand - North Fifth and Main streets
11 a.m. - 9 p.m.: Plattsmouth Blue Lightning Softball Tacos - 441 Main (in front of DC’s Waterhole)
11 a.m. - Midnight: Cheers Garden - Entertainment Plaza
12 noon: Big Wheel / Trike / Bike Races - Sixth and Main streets
12 noon: Carnival Rides
12 noon: Root Beer Tent - Methodist Church parking lot
12 noon: Food Court / Vendors - North Fourth and Main streets
12 noon - 4 p.m.: Cook Log Cabin, Burlington Caboose and replica of Lewis and Clark’s Pirogue - East Main Street – Free admission
12 noon - 5 p.m.: Beautiful Baby Contest - 426 Main
12 noon - 5 p.m.: Ninth Annual Cutest Pet Contest - 510 Main
12:30 p.m.: Little Tuggers Peddle Tractor Pull (ages 4-12 years) - Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets (In case of rain, event will be held at PSB Drive-Thru)
1-3 p.m.: Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department Tactical Demonstrations - Main Street between Third and Fourth streets
1-4 p.m.: Live Music - Nic Hermsen - Cheers Garden - Entertainment Plaza (In case of rain, event will be held at DC’s Waterhole)
3 p.m.: Cake Walk - Main and Sixth streets near Cass County Bank
4 p.m.: Parade lineup - Chicago Avenue and First Avenue
5 p.m.: Judging of Floats
5:15 p.m.: Optimist Cow Chip Drop - North Sixth Street and Avenue A
5:30 p.m.: Welcome, Awards Presentations and Introduction of Grand Marshal - Grand Stage
6 p.m.: Grand Parade
7:30 p.m.: Mike Prochnow, Hypnotist - Grand Stage
8 p.m. - Midnight: Live Music with High Heel - Entertainment Plaza (In case of rain, event will be held at the VFW)
10 p.m.: Fireworks Extravaganza by Night Visions Fireworks - East Main Street
Sunday, Sept. 8
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.: Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast - Plattsmouth Airport - Served by Eagles FOE 365
11 a.m. - 12 Noon: Sign-up for Horseshoe Tournament - Rhylander Park - Starts at 12 Noon
12 noon: Tractor Pull (small, garden and old) - Plattsmouth High School
12 noon - 4 p.m.: Cass County Museum open - Free admission
12 noon - 4 p.m.: Cook Log Cabin, Burlington Caboose and replica of Lewis and Clark’s Pirogue – East Main Street - Free admission
4:30-6 p.m.: Free Community Meal, Games and Family Activities – Rhylander Park