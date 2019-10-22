PLATTSMOUTH – One might say that Roger Schmidt and Robert Meisinger saved summer for thousands of area kids and their parents.
When Plattsmouth city officials issued water restrictions following the spring flooding, they felt there was no choice but to keep the popular Twin Rivers Water Park dry this year.
But, Schmidt and Meisinger believed there was a choice.
Through their own efforts and expenses, they provided the necessary water to fill the pool that was enjoyed by over 10,000 kids and adults over the hot summer months.
To honor their efforts, Mayor Paul Lambert on Monday evening gave the two men Pride of Plattsmouth plaques, though Meisinger was unable to attend.
Meisinger, owner of Fast Grass, provided the water from a well, while Schmidt’s company, Liquid Trucking, transported 270,000 gallons of water in 42 trucks to the pool.
Lambert said the two men decided to take it upon themselves so that area kids and adults “did not have to lose their summer of water.”
“This is something important to our community,” Lambert said.