Scholarship named for area business owner

PLATTSMOUTH – A new scholarship has been established in memory of a well-known construction company owner.

The Broom Dodd Scholarship, through Metropolitan Community College, can provide $1,000 towards a vocational education at MCC, be it tuition, books, or other costs, said spokeswoman Judy Attebery.

The scholarship was the inspiration of Attebery, a long-time companion and caregiver for Dodd, a local Cass County entrepreneur, nicknamed “Broom,” which was what everyone knew him by, she said.

“Broom established his own (mainly) excavation business called J.D.’s Construction Inc. and he absolutely loved his work,” Attebery said. “He had a good business that he enjoyed and he enjoyed helping people.”

Broom dug many basements at Beaver Lake for new homes, as well as digging and installing many water and sewer lines there and elsewhere, she said. He also handled work for local farmers and other area residents.

Health issues led Broom to retire in 2012, Attebery said. Eventually, he moved into The Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth where he died in December 2020.

“This scholarship is a legacy to Broom’s life, allowing a young man or woman to achieve success in a vocational career where there are many opportunities to work for a business or start your own business here just as Broom accomplished in his lifetime,” Attebery said.

She was able to establish a substantial endowment scholarship fund in Broom’s memory through the MCC Foundation Office. Prospective students can apply for the Broom Dodd Scholarship by emailing scholarships@mccneb.edu for more information or accessing the MCC website at www.mccneb.edu. When using the Search function at the top of the homepage simply type in Broom Dodd Scholarship. This will then go to a link to apply for the scholarship.

In addition, since this also is an endowment fund, people can donate in Broom’s memory or in memory of someone else to further advance educational opportunities, Attebery said.

“Broom would be very happy knowing that someday there will be another enthusiastic new business entrepreneur in Cass County through this scholarship,” she said.