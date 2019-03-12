LOUISVILLE – Terri Scholting has achieved something in her field that nobody else in Nebraska has done.
And, she has an impressive looking trophy to prove it.
Scholting was recently recognized by American Family Insurance for her 25th consecutive year of achieving high level sales of life insurance, a record for the state of Nebraska. She was awarded the company’s AFLIC Hall of Fame trophy during a spring awards ceremony on Feb. 27.
Scholting said that while she was excited about this honor, it’s providing the best service to her customers that is most important to her.
“I have a passion for what I do,” Scholting said. “I don’t do it for an award, I do it because I know how important this is for my customers.”
Scholting has been an agent for 25 years with American Family and her office, which also includes staff members Shellie Hudson and Erin Arias, is located in Louisville where she also lives.