School agrees to sell Old Blue Devil Stadium

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members agreed Monday night to transfer ownership of Old Blue Devil Stadium to the city of Plattsmouth.
Board members approved a motion to sell the stadium and adjoining property to the city for $195,000. The city had previously paid $40,000 to the school for an initial option payment and two extension payments, making the current balance $155,000.
Board members said they were pleased to hear the city would buy the property. The school district has been trying to sell Old Blue Devil Stadium for many years. A potential deal with an Omaha developer fell through at the last minute in 2015, and the city and school have been in discussions about the site since 2018.
“It’s always good news for us to get more money coming in,” Operations Committee member Tony Foster said.
Old Blue Devil Stadium is located along Washington Avenue near downtown Plattsmouth. North 10th Street runs along its western edge and the Cassco Arms residential building is located on the eastern side.
The Plattsmouth Brick and Terra Cotta Company was the first entity to use the land and remained in business until 1913. The site became a football stadium in October 1930 and remained in that capacity for more than 60 years. The property currently includes a large grassy field, blue-tinted shop building, bleachers and goalposts.
City Council members learned in May 2018 that a developer was interested in working with the city on possible changes to Old Blue Devil Stadium. The city and school agreed on a contract that allowed the city to conduct soil tests and other land inspections to determine if the site was suitable to buy.
City Council members voted last month to purchase the land. The city has had discussions with a developer who is interested in building single-family homes on the property. A small commercial development is also a possibility at the site.
Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert told The Journal last month that the city will wait until it receives the plans it likes the most before selling the land to the developer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!