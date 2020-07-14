School agrees to sell Old Blue Devil Stadium

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Board of Education members agreed Monday night to transfer ownership of Old Blue Devil Stadium to the city of Plattsmouth.

Board members approved a motion to sell the stadium and adjoining property to the city for $195,000. The city had previously paid $40,000 to the school for an initial option payment and two extension payments, making the current balance $155,000.

Board members said they were pleased to hear the city would buy the property. The school district has been trying to sell Old Blue Devil Stadium for many years. A potential deal with an Omaha developer fell through at the last minute in 2015, and the city and school have been in discussions about the site since 2018.

“It’s always good news for us to get more money coming in,” Operations Committee member Tony Foster said.

Old Blue Devil Stadium is located along Washington Avenue near downtown Plattsmouth. North 10th Street runs along its western edge and the Cassco Arms residential building is located on the eastern side.