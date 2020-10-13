School board candidates express views at forum

“We need to sit down together to get to the bottom of this.”

These three candidates made their views known on a variety of issues during a candidate forum at Plattsmouth High School last week.

The three board incumbents – Ken Winters, Matt Glup and Karen Tesarek-Parsons – did not attend.

Siemonsma believes more communication between the board and the residents is important.

“We need to let the community know our goals,” he said.

He added that academics in the schools are on the right track, but “we have room to grow.”

Shuey said that if the teachers and students are to succeed, the Board of Education must do several things – have a clear vision, work as a team, be transparent, be fiscally responsible and advocate at all levels for the school district.

Harvey believes that the board must provide more transparency in its budget process, while Siemonsma suggested a third party be brought in to study the board’s spending.

Harvey said the board must become more involved in the community and suggested more forums like this one be shown on social media.