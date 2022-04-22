 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School bus in accident, no injuries reported

Cass County Sheriff's Office

ELMWOOD – An Elmwood-Murdock school bus was involved in an accident during heavy fog on Thursday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the accident occurred shortly after 7:20 a.m. on Nebraska Highway 1 near 334th Street.

The sheriff said the school bus, which was transporting several students, was backing out of a driveway when it was struck by a Chevy Suburban traveling west on Hwy. 1. Elmwood and Murdock fire/rescue crews responded to the scene.

None of the occupants of the bus were injured and the driver of the Suburban, William Shumaker, Jr., 31, suffered only minor injuries and refused treatment, Brueggemann said. The fog during that time was a contributing factor in the accident, he said.

