School district awards SRO contract to police department

“I want my whole department to be involved with this,” Rathman said. “It’s great to have one person at the school, but it’s a lot better to have a whole department there.”

Plattsmouth hired its first SRO for the high school in December 2014 on a four-year contract. Board members voted 5-2 in September 2018 to hire an additional sheriff’s deputy. The second SRO spent a majority of time at Plattsmouth Community Middle School over the past several years.

Rathman said the police department was in a better position to handle SRO duties now than it was seven years ago. He said he was confident the department would provide quality services to the district.

“My department is now staffed at a level that makes this possible,” Rathman said. “I have resources now that I didn’t have in 2014. I have a commitment from the mayor and city administrator that I can do as I see fit with this program.”

The full-time SRO will have an office at the high school and will be able to interact with students throughout the day. The goal of the program is to create a safe environment that encourages students to establish trust and confidence with adults.