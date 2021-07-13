School district awards SRO contract to police department

PLATTSMOUTH – Students at Plattsmouth Community Schools will have a chance to establish positive learning relationships with local police officers in hallways and classrooms this fall.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted 8-0 Monday night to award a three-year contract to Plattsmouth Police Department for school resource officer (SRO) duties. Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies had handled SRO duties since the beginning of the Plattsmouth program in 2014.
Board members approved a motion to hire one full-time officer for a period from Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2024. The final cost of the position was not included in the board’s decision. Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty and Plattsmouth Police Chief Steve Rathman will continue working on contract negotiations over the next several weeks.
The district spent $157,481.60 for two SRO positions with Cass County Sheriff’s Office in the 2019-20 academic year. The price was $162,827.20 during the 2020-21 academic year.
Rathman told the board he was excited about partnering with the school for the SRO program. The police department will provide the district with a full-time officer whose only job will be the SRO role. However, he said all of the full-time and part-time officers in Plattsmouth would be appearing at local schools throughout the year to help students.
“I want my whole department to be involved with this,” Rathman said. “It’s great to have one person at the school, but it’s a lot better to have a whole department there.”
Plattsmouth hired its first SRO for the high school in December 2014 on a four-year contract. Board members voted 5-2 in September 2018 to hire an additional sheriff’s deputy. The second SRO spent a majority of time at Plattsmouth Community Middle School over the past several years.
Rathman said the police department was in a better position to handle SRO duties now than it was seven years ago. He said he was confident the department would provide quality services to the district.
“My department is now staffed at a level that makes this possible,” Rathman said. “I have resources now that I didn’t have in 2014. I have a commitment from the mayor and city administrator that I can do as I see fit with this program.”
The full-time SRO will have an office at the high school and will be able to interact with students throughout the day. The goal of the program is to create a safe environment that encourages students to establish trust and confidence with adults.
Students can speak with the officer and report any problems they may spot in school hallways, classrooms or locker rooms. These issues could include bullying, drug or alcohol abuse, demeaning language or unsettling behavior.
Rathman said police officers would also incorporate educational programs for students into their weekly schedules. These types of activities would allow students to learn more about ways to remain safe, happy and healthy in school buildings. They would also serve as an outreach program that would help children become more comfortable talking to officers.
“It may not be a full-time SRO who will be visiting the middle school, but it will be a fully-trained officer who will be talking to students about stopping bullying or how to stay safe,” Rathman said. “This will be something where we have a consistent presence at all of the buildings.”
The main part of the contract will cover SRO duties during the school day. Hasty told board members the district will pay a separate amount to the department for supervision of extracurricular activities. These activities could include games, meets, concerts or other after-school events.
Rathman told board members the department would be able to handle school-related situations that could arise outside of city limits. He said the department could speak with Cass County Attorney Colin Palm to create an interlocal agreement between the city and county. This would allow officers to visit areas such as Buccaneer Bay or Copper Dollar Cove for school-related issues.