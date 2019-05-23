PLATTSMOUTH – Construction equipment will become a familiar sight on Plattsmouth school campuses over the next two years after residents approved a bond resolution May 14.
Patrons of Plattsmouth Community Schools voted for a bond measure not to exceed $15,055,000 during the special election. A total of 1,350 people voted yes on the motion (59.63 percent), and 914 people voted against the measure (40.37 percent). Cass County Election Office released the official results on the morning of May 15.
Voter turnout for the special election was 37.40 percent. There were 2,264 ballots cast out of 6,054 registered voters.
The election took place under a mail-in format. All registered voters received a ballot in the mail in either late April or early May. They could fill out the ballot and then either mail it back to Cass County Election Office or drop it off in person.
“When I heard the news that the bond passed, I was thankful for our students, staff members, board members, patrons, the bond committee, the PEA, the PTO and anyone else that helped distribute bond information,” Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said. “It was truly a community effort.
“I wanted everyone to celebrate the success of the bond, while being respectful of those that voted against the bond and show them how this bond will benefit our students, our staff members and our community for many years to come.”
The passage of the bond means Plattsmouth Board of Education members will be able to continue working on 47 projects across the district. Construction and renovation jobs will take place at Plattsmouth High School, Plattsmouth Community Middle School, Plattsmouth Elementary School, Plattsmouth Early Childhood Center and other district buildings.
Board members created their final bond proposal in March. Members then spent the next eight weeks speaking to local residents about topics associated with the bond. Three community forums took place at the administration building in late April and early May.
The district is scheduled to pay off one of its current bonds in December 2019. The current bond levy is $0.17417 per $100 of property valuation for Plattsmouth school patrons. Hasty said the revised bond levy would be approximately $0.14700 per $100 of property valuation.
The bond will cover more than $2 million in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) upgrades at district buildings. Some of the other projects include a new track at Plattsmouth Community Middle School, a new driveway at Plattsmouth Elementary School and a new field storage area at the high school.
District officials will also oversee construction of a $6.67 million vocational technology center at the high school. The building will house classrooms for subjects such as welding and automotive technology.
Hasty said students and community members will see progress on many pieces of the bond puzzle by the time school resumes in the fall.
“We hope to begin work this summer on some HVAC items that are in dire need of repair, possibly the middle school gym floor and bleachers, replacement of windows, some safety and security items, furniture upgrades and possibly some other items,” Hasty said. “A lot of the timing for this summer is likely to depend on the availability of contractors.”
Hasty said district officials will begin planning this summer for the larger renovations and additions associated with the bond. Those projects will likely begin in the spring of 2020. He said the district hopes to have all of the bond items completed by the fall of 2021.