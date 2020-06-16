School district to buy series of iPads

PLATTSMOUTH – Incoming freshmen at Plattsmouth High School will use iPads for classes instead of their current laptop computers this fall.
Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted June 8 to purchase a three-year lease for 130 Apple iPads. The district will spend $54,470 to buy the iPads. The total purchase price for the devices and maintenance package was $57,583.50, but the district will receive $3,113.50 in discounts due to the large quantity of items.
Board members Ken Winters and Steve Barr said the district was trying to balance the need for having quality technology with necessary budget reductions. Every student at the high school currently has a Dell laptop computer through the district’s 1:1 initiative.
“We’re trying to find alternatives to laptops that are acceptable to the district financially,” Winters said.
“These iPads are good,” Barr said. “The keyboard folds up over the case, which allows students to carry them around easily. We think this is a good product for us.”
The district began working on a computer initiative in 2013. School officials purchased Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch laptops for teachers to use in their classrooms in the 2013-14 academic year. All Plattsmouth High School students received Apple MacBook Air 11-inch laptops the following year. They used the computers for projects, research and day-to-day learning.
Board of Education members opted to purchase Dell laptops several years later in an effort to reduce expenses. PHS students used Dell computers throughout the 2019-20 school year.
Barr said the district would try to offset the cost of the new iPads by adjusting the maintenance contract for the current Dell laptops. Plattsmouth students will be using fewer Dell computers in 2020-21, which theoretically would mean fewer maintenance issues.
Apple’s contract with Plattsmouth includes a $1 purchase option. Plattsmouth will pay $18,425.86 in each of the next three years to lease the current set of 130 iPads. If school officials decide to buy the iPads at the end of that term, they will be able to do so for $1 per device.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!