School district to buy series of iPads

PLATTSMOUTH – Incoming freshmen at Plattsmouth High School will use iPads for classes instead of their current laptop computers this fall.

Plattsmouth Board of Education members voted June 8 to purchase a three-year lease for 130 Apple iPads. The district will spend $54,470 to buy the iPads. The total purchase price for the devices and maintenance package was $57,583.50, but the district will receive $3,113.50 in discounts due to the large quantity of items.

Board members Ken Winters and Steve Barr said the district was trying to balance the need for having quality technology with necessary budget reductions. Every student at the high school currently has a Dell laptop computer through the district’s 1:1 initiative.

“We’re trying to find alternatives to laptops that are acceptable to the district financially,” Winters said.

“These iPads are good,” Barr said. “The keyboard folds up over the case, which allows students to carry them around easily. We think this is a good product for us.”