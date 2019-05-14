PLATTSMOUTH – From now on, the dogs and cats at the Plattsmouth Animal Shelter will enjoy a little more comfort while waiting to be picked up by their owners or being adopted.
That’s because the kids at Plattsmouth Elementary School made these animals the focus for their annual civic engagement project.
According to teacher Becky Stoskopf, student council members came up with the idea of helping the sheltered animals and asked their fellow students, as well as the teachers, to donate fleece materials to make bedding for the animals.
“We asked for donations starting in November,” Stoskopf said. “The students brought donations in, the staff brought donations in, even a local business donated.”
Following that, the members of the council, composed of 32 students, cut the materials into bedding, including cutting strips.
Then, each class took part in tying the strips together for the final piece of the project.
“All the students were involved,” Stoskopf said.
On Monday, Stoskopf and four council officers delivered 40 fleece tie blankets to the shelter.
Waiting for them was Melanie Boehm, community service officer with the Plattsmouth Police Department, who oversees the shelter.
“It’s a nice gesture, an unexpected one,” Boehm said.
The blankets will provide warmth when placed over the hard plastic bed that sometimes gets cold while the animals lie on them, according to Boehm.
“They will be used for sure,” Boehm said of the blankets. “They’re very handy.”