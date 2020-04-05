Schools explore options for rescheduling events

Hasty said he and Plattsmouth Board of Education President Ken Winters are planning to meet with members of the district’s student advisory board this week to talk about possible alternatives for these events. Options could include postponing the events until later this summer, holding them in an online format or conducting a series of smaller activities to be in compliance with state health restrictions on crowd size.

“We are looking forward to working with the students and exploring possible options that will allow our students to be honored and recognized by our school and community for their accomplishments in the 2019-20 school year,” Hasty said. “I am confident that we will identify some appropriate alternatives.”

The district will continue to offer free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 0-18. Meals will be distributed in a drive-through manner every Monday from 6:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.

The meal pickup site will move from Plattsmouth High School to the parking lot of Plattsmouth Community Middle School beginning this week. Construction workers started removing concrete from the staff parking lot at PHS last week in preparation for the new vocational technology building.