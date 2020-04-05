Schools explore options for rescheduling events

The coronavirus pandemic has reshuffled schedules for all Americans over the past several weeks.
That will also be the case for a number of notable spring events at Cass County high schools.
Plattsmouth Community Schools officials will meet with student leaders this week to discuss possible rescheduling options for activities such as Prom, Honors Night, the STARS banquet and the annual commencement ceremony. Those events were scheduled to take place in April and May.
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced April 1 that all public, private and parochial school districts in Nebraska would be required to operate without students in their buildings through May 31. He made the decision in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.
Plattsmouth students will continue to take part in remote learning for the rest of the school year, but the announcement means that the district will be unable to host classes, activities or events in buildings.
“This is heartbreaking for many of us, especially our seniors,” Plattsmouth Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty said Friday night. “We appreciate their commitment to our district and the community. Unfortunately, there are many activities and events that might not happen in their traditional formats. Regardless, we want to honor and recognize our students’ accomplishments this year.”
Hasty said he and Plattsmouth Board of Education President Ken Winters are planning to meet with members of the district’s student advisory board this week to talk about possible alternatives for these events. Options could include postponing the events until later this summer, holding them in an online format or conducting a series of smaller activities to be in compliance with state health restrictions on crowd size.
“We are looking forward to working with the students and exploring possible options that will allow our students to be honored and recognized by our school and community for their accomplishments in the 2019-20 school year,” Hasty said. “I am confident that we will identify some appropriate alternatives.”
The district will continue to offer free grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches for all children ages 0-18. Meals will be distributed in a drive-through manner every Monday from 6:30-9 a.m., 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.
The meal pickup site will move from Plattsmouth High School to the parking lot of Plattsmouth Community Middle School beginning this week. Construction workers started removing concrete from the staff parking lot at PHS last week in preparation for the new vocational technology building.
Weeping Water Superintendent Kevin Reiman told community members Thursday that the district learned about the announcement from Ricketts at the same time as the general public. He said everyone associated with the school was determined to create positive outcomes from the situation.
“Everyone at Weeping Water Public Schools is disappointed with this decision,” Reiman said. “However, we understand that this was done for the health and safety of our citizens. We continue to attend online meetings with local health officials, area superintendents, lawyers and state officials. Each of the stakeholders plays a part in our overall decision-making process for the district.”
Weeping Water teachers will continue to conduct classes through remote learning sessions. The district will continue to offer breakfast and lunch grab-and-go meals for students through May 19. Both meals will be offered in the morning.
Reiman said the district is exploring dates in July to hold Prom and graduation activities. Graduation had been scheduled to take place May 9.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville officials have been holding many meetings on similar items. Remote learning is taking place at all three districts and students have been completing assignments for their teachers. This setup will remain until the end of the regular academic year in late May.
School officials at all three districts are also conducting meetings about events such as graduation. Commencement activities for Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville had been scheduled for May 9.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!