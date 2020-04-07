Schools keeping kids nourished during COVID-19 closure

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s a taste of school for the kids learning at home.

Employees of Plattsmouth Community Schools on Monday spent several hours at the middle school handing out a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch dishes to parents for their children 18 years old or under.

The employees handed out the meals to the parents sitting in their vehicles of which there was a steady line during the noon hour.

Five breakfasts and five lunches are given out per child. It is a drive-thru service being held each Monday during the COVID-19 closure from 6:30 to 9 a.m., 11 to 1 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m.

It’s a partnership between the school and OPPA! Food Management.

The goal on Monday was to hand out 550 meals and it reached the halfway point by noon, according to Rebecca McDaniel, the school’s director of nutritional services.

“Our goal is to feed as many as we can,” she said.

These meals are definitely appreciated, some parents said.

“This is amazing,” said Kassie Boyle. “This is a fabulous plan.”

“I’m thankful they are doing it,” another parent added.