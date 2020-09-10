Schwartz earns regional honor for principal work

Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber said Schwartz has made a positive impact on Louisville’s campus. He felt Schwartz’s work ethic and positive demeanor made him a good role model for students, staff and community members.

“Brett is a student-centered leader who continues to provide tremendous service to our district,” Farber said. “Every aspect of his day is wrapped up making certain all needs of those he serves are met. He is an outstanding academic leader, constantly providing students and staff with assistance and guidance. He has implemented several academic programs that have assisted in the growth of both our staff and students.”

Schwartz first came to Louisville in 2006 as a teacher and head boys basketball coach. He spent time at Blair as a teacher and coach before returning to Louisville as the middle and high school principal in 2012. He has remained in his current capacity since then.

NSASSP members present the High School Principal of the Year Award to professionals in five regions across the state. They recognize outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students.