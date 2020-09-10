Schwartz earns regional honor for principal work

LOUISVILLE – Brett Schwartz has earned trust from hundreds of people in Cass County through his leadership skills at Louisville.
Those positive traits helped him earn a prestigious award for his work in the principal’s office.
The Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals (NSASSP) recently honored Schwartz as the recipient of the High School Principal of the Year Award for Region II. He serves as middle and high school principal at Louisville Public Schools.
Region II includes schools of all sizes in Burt, Cass, Dodge, Douglas, Otoe, Sarpy and Washington counties. Region II principals and superintendents provided nominations for the award this past spring to a selection committee. Members of the Region II Board of Directors chose Schwartz based on the positive recommendations that came from many people.
Weeping Water Junior/Senior High School Principal Dr. Tiffanie Welte is past president of Region II for the NSASSP. She and fellow members of the organization felt Schwartz was deserving of the honor. They congratulated him during a virtual awards banquet held via Zoom technology on Aug. 26.
“The nominations for our High School Principal of the Year had this to say,” Welte said. “‘He is a change agent. He has shifted Louisville High School from a teaching to a learning environment, transforming the culture to a growth-minded, data-informed school. Many words come to mind when describing his leadership. He’s nurturing, approachable, present, dedicated, personable, positive and well-intentioned.’”
Louisville Superintendent Andrew Farber said Schwartz has made a positive impact on Louisville’s campus. He felt Schwartz’s work ethic and positive demeanor made him a good role model for students, staff and community members.
“Brett is a student-centered leader who continues to provide tremendous service to our district,” Farber said. “Every aspect of his day is wrapped up making certain all needs of those he serves are met. He is an outstanding academic leader, constantly providing students and staff with assistance and guidance. He has implemented several academic programs that have assisted in the growth of both our staff and students.”
Schwartz first came to Louisville in 2006 as a teacher and head boys basketball coach. He spent time at Blair as a teacher and coach before returning to Louisville as the middle and high school principal in 2012. He has remained in his current capacity since then.
NSASSP members present the High School Principal of the Year Award to professionals in five regions across the state. They recognize outstanding school leaders who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students.
This year’s award marked the second time Schwartz earned a major honor from his peers. He captured the NSASSP Outstanding New Principal Award for Region II after spending time in his current role.
Principals and superintendents from across Region II honored Schwartz during the virtual banquet. Welte presented the award plaque to him in person this past week.
Farber said Louisville community members could count on Schwartz to provide trustworthy leadership in the school system for many years to come.
“Mr. Schwartz is a moral compass for the district,” Farber said. “He is an outstanding role model for those he serves. His kindness and genuine character are noticed and greatly appreciated on a daily basis.”
