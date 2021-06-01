 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scooters bought, signs installed for Weeping Water project
0 comments

Scooters bought, signs installed for Weeping Water project

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
walk update

Diane Jewell, left, and Suzy Oliver, along with their husbands, Don and Jon, show off the two new mobility scooters for the 3.2-mile Heritage Walk in Weeping Water. They are pictured by one of the 14 historical/education signs along the route. This sign is by a Catalpa tree, the largest one in Nebraska.

 Photo Courtesy Suzy Oliver/The Journal

WEEPING WATER – Mobility scooters in place? Check.

All of the historical signs installed?

Check.

The privately-funded Heritage Walk in Weeping Water that showcases more than a dozen historical and unique sites in the community is almost done, according to spokesman Don Jewell.

All that remains is the printing of brochures with maps of the route, he said.

“We’ll have it completely finished on Limestone Days (June 26),” Jewell said.

Two mobility scooters for those who would find walking the 3.2-mile route difficult were recently purchased from a $4,500 donation from Ted and Colleen Hubbard of South Bend, Jewell said.

“They are brand new,” he said.

The final two of 14 historical signs of which each explains the significance of that particular site were installed this past weekend, he added.

One of the signs is at a catalpa tree, the largest of its kind in Nebraska, Jewell said.

When the brochures and maps are done, they will be available at City Hall, City Park and by the downtown gazebo.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News