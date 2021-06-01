Scooters bought, signs installed for Weeping Water project

WEEPING WATER – Mobility scooters in place? Check.

All of the historical signs installed?

Check.

The privately-funded Heritage Walk in Weeping Water that showcases more than a dozen historical and unique sites in the community is almost done, according to spokesman Don Jewell.

All that remains is the printing of brochures with maps of the route, he said.

“We’ll have it completely finished on Limestone Days (June 26),” Jewell said.

Two mobility scooters for those who would find walking the 3.2-mile route difficult were recently purchased from a $4,500 donation from Ted and Colleen Hubbard of South Bend, Jewell said.

“They are brand new,” he said.

The final two of 14 historical signs of which each explains the significance of that particular site were installed this past weekend, he added.

One of the signs is at a catalpa tree, the largest of its kind in Nebraska, Jewell said.

When the brochures and maps are done, they will be available at City Hall, City Park and by the downtown gazebo.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.