Search continued on Tuesday for girl in Platte River with no success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION - Recovery efforts to locate an 8-year-old girl in the Platte River continued on Tuesday, but with no success, according to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The river was searched from Schram State Park to the mouth of the Missouri River with no sign of Tarie Price. The search was suspended at 5 p.m., the sheriff’s office said.

The water search was conducted by various agencies with two sonars in use.

The ground search was conducted by Cass County Emergency Management personnel and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, along with two cadaver K-9’s.

The search was scheduled to continue on Wednesday.

The Sarpy County’s Sheriff’s Office was only seeking volunteers with specialized equipment (sonar, air boats and cadaver K-9’s) and who would be selected to assist on a case by case basis by the Sarpy County search and rescue commander.

The sheriff’s office is requesting anyone who was at the scene at the time of the incident on Thursday, June 11, at approximately 3 p.m. and may have witnessed the incident or has pertinent information to call the report hotline at 402-593-1593 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:45 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is also seeking the owner of a black dog that Tarie and four other children were playing with in the river around the time of the incident. The owner of the dog, or anyone who knows the owner, should call that hotline number, the sheriff’s office said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0