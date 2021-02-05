Search continues for missing Weeping Water woman

PLATTSMOUTH - The Cass County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the disappearance of Weeping Water resident Amber Tjaden with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Omaha Police Department, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

Her husband, Matthew Tjaden, and his extended family have been cooperating with law enforcement in facilitating searches and the gathering of information, the release said.

An aerial search has been conducted, as well as ground searches in the Cass County area.

Investigators are also following up on tips that have been coming in from the general public and friends of the family. Bulletins have been sent out nationwide and the sheriff's department continues to request the public to provide any information that may assist in finding the 48-year-old Tjaden.

She has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday, Jan. 27.

Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20T638.

If the 2019 black Jaguar is seen, report the incident to law enforcement authorities immediately. Any information can be received at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 402-296-9370.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.