Search for missing man finds "human remains" in park

PLATTSMOUTH – A search for a missing Plattsmouth man found “human remains” in a heavily wooded area on the north side of Rhylander Park on Wednesday afternoon, Plattsmouth police said at a later press conference.

The local police and other agencies had been searching for several hours on the whereabouts of Dalton Berens, a Plattsmouth resident missing since Feb. 3, 2020.

The search “did locate a body, human remains,” said Police Capt. Ryan Crick.

The police could not identify the body, the gender or cause of death.

“At this point, we don’t know,” said Crick on whether the body found could be Berens.

Crick added the body seemed to have been there for some time. It was found about 300 feet from where Berens had lived, said Matt Watson, a police detective. Clothing was found with the body, he added.

He described the area where the body was found as “treacherous territory.”

“It was hard work today to get through this wooden area,” Watson said.

Because the body’s identity is still unknown, Berens is still officially listed as missing, Watson said.

Berens, 29, is described as a white male, 6 feet tall, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. According to the police, he had several medical conditions that made it difficult to walk beyond short distances.

Watson said the police investigated many leads during the time Berens has been missing.

“We took leads that family and friends gave us,” Watson said. “We spent a lot of time searching. We went places and talked to people. We were able to do a lot of things that normally produced results.”

Police tried to find clues through his cell phone with no results, according to Watson.

“When that didn’t work, we moved on,” he said. “We took our best leads at the time, but they weren’t working. We had to stop and re-evaluate our work.”

An autopsy on the body is planned, Crick said.

