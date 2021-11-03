Search warrant leads to three arrests in Weeping Water

WEEPING WATER – A search warrant conducted in a Weeping Water home on Tuesday evening led to the arrests of three local residents.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, the Criminal Investigations Division of his office had been investigating a business burglary on October 28, which led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in Weeping Water.

The search warrant was executed Tuesday evening with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol S.W.A.T. team due to possible dangerous circumstances.

During the warrant execution, evidence linked to that burglary was located, as well as drugs in the residence and on two of the arrestees, the sheriff said.

The three arrested were identified as Shane Hoffman, 41, Joshua Houchin, 32, both of Weeping Water, and Jamie Brasuhn, 39., of Plattsmouth. They were charged with possession of controlled substances.

All three are in the Cass County Jail. Bonds for each of them had not yet been set as of Wednesday afternoon.

