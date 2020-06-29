Second Cass County resident dies from COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PAPILLION – A woman in her 60s has become the second COVID-19 related death in Cass County, according to the latest report from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The woman, whose name and address weren’t provided, also suffered from underlying health conditions, the department said. She is the ninth COVID-19 related death in the department’s two-county jurisdiction.

“We are saddened to confirm the ninth COVID-19 related death in the Sarpy/Cass Health Department jurisdiction, and the second in Cass County,” said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of this individual, as well as with all our residents who have lost loved ones during this pandemic.

“The most effective ways of protecting ourselves and our most vulnerable neighbors from contracting this virus is to follow public health recommendations of staying home while ill, practicing social distancing, washing your hands often and using a cloth face covering while in public.”

As of Monday, 2,025 Cass County residents have been tested for COVID-19 of which 60 have tested positive. There have been 55 recoveries.

In Sarpy County, 15,857 residents have been tested with 1,108 having tested positive. There have been 895 recoveries and seven deaths.

Public health partners across the state continue to take action to protect the health of Nebraskans. The Sarpy/Cass Health Department will continue to update the community as new information becomes available. For more information about COVID-19 please visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org.

